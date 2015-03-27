Mar 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.61 percent on Friday compared with 8.59 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.98 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/04/15) 49.75/51.25 09.67/09.96 09.85/10.14 2M(29/05/15) 89.75/91.25 08.87/09.02 09.10/09.25 3M(30/06/15) 132.25/134.00 08.47/08.58 08.76/08.87 6M(30/09/15) 255.00/257.00 08.12/08.19 08.55/08.61 1Y(31/03/16) 476.50/478.50 07.59/07.62 08.36/08.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6069 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)