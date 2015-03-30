Mar 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.21 percent on Monday compared with 8.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.09 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/05/15) 41.75/43.00 08.11/08.35 08.29/08.54 2M(08/06/15) 86.00/87.75 07.96/08.12 08.19/08.35 3M(06/07/15) 122.50/124.25 07.85/07.96 08.13/08.24 6M(06/10/15) 242.50/244.50 07.72/07.79 08.15/08.21 1Y(06/04/16) 461.00/463.00 07.34/07.37 08.10/08.13 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6305 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)