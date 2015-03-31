Mar 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.15 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.21 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
18.33 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(07/05/15) 41.00/42.25 07.97/08.21 08.15/08.39
2M(08/06/15) 84.00/85.50 07.90/08.04 08.13/08.27
3M(07/07/15) 121.75/123.50 07.80/07.91 08.08/08.19
6M(07/10/15) 240.50/242.50 07.66/07.73 08.09/08.15
1Y(07/04/16) 458.25/460.25 07.30/07.33 08.06/08.09
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.5908 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)