Mar 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.15 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 18.33 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/05/15) 41.00/42.25 07.97/08.21 08.15/08.39 2M(08/06/15) 84.00/85.50 07.90/08.04 08.13/08.27 3M(07/07/15) 121.75/123.50 07.80/07.91 08.08/08.19 6M(07/10/15) 240.50/242.50 07.66/07.73 08.09/08.15 1Y(07/04/16) 458.25/460.25 07.30/07.33 08.06/08.09 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.5908 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)