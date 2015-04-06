US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
Apr 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.38 percent on Monday compared with 8.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.94 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/05/15) 40.75/42.25 07.98/08.27 08.16/08.45 2M(08/06/15) 83.00/84.50 07.99/08.13 08.22/08.36 3M(08/07/15) 123.25/124.75 07.95/08.05 08.24/08.33 6M(08/10/15) 246.00/248.00 07.89/07.96 08.32/08.38 1Y(11/04/16) 470.25/472.25 07.48/07.52 08.24/08.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1580 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:- The LIBOR Rates are as of 02-Apr-2015. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
NEW DELHI, May 11 Five trade unions at top coal producers in India will go on a three-day strike in June to protest against a proposed merger of the coal miners' provident fund with the employees' provident fund, they said.