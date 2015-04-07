Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.39 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.38 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.28 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/05/15) 43.75/45.25 08.01/08.28 08.19/08.46 2M(09/06/15) 83.25/84.75 07.99/08.14 08.22/08.37 3M(09/07/15) 123.50/125.25 07.95/08.06 08.23/08.34 6M(09/10/15) 247.00/249.00 07.90/07.97 08.32/08.39 1Y(11/04/16) 470.75/472.75 07.49/07.52 08.24/08.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3321 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)