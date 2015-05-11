May 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.80 percent on Monday compared with 7.81 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.48 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/06/15) 43.00/44.25 07.45/07.67 07.64/07.85 2M(13/07/15) 79.50/81.00 07.45/07.59 07.68/07.82 3M(13/08/15) 119.50/121.25 07.43/07.53 07.71/07.82 6M(13/11/15) 235.25/237.25 07.31/07.37 07.74/07.80 1Y(13/05/16) 450.75/452.75 07.04/07.07 07.83/07.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8495 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)