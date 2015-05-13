May 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.75 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.73 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.58 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/06/15) 40.50/42.00 07.43/07.70 07.62/07.89 2M(15/07/15) 79.50/81.00 07.41/07.55 07.64/07.78 3M(17/08/15) 121.75/123.75 07.36/07.49 07.65/07.77 6M(16/11/15) 235.75/238.00 07.25/07.32 07.68/07.75 1Y(16/05/16) 452.50/454.50 07.01/07.04 07.80/07.83 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1895 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)