May 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.88 percent on Friday compared with 7.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.64 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/06/15) 40.50/42.00 07.50/07.78 07.69/07.97 2M(20/07/15) 80.50/82.50 07.45/07.64 07.68/07.87 3M(19/08/15) 119.25/121.25 07.44/07.57 07.73/07.85 6M(19/11/15) 236.50/238.75 07.38/07.45 07.81/07.88 1Y(19/05/16) 456.00/458.00 07.15/07.18 07.94/07.97 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5788 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)