May 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.86 percent on Monday compared with 7.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.71 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/06/15) 42.75/44.25 07.44/07.70 07.63/07.89 2M(20/07/15) 79.00/80.75 07.44/07.60 07.67/07.83 3M(20/08/15) 118.75/120.50 07.41/07.52 07.70/07.81 6M(20/11/15) 235.75/237.75 07.36/07.42 07.79/07.86 1Y(20/05/16) 455.25/457.25 07.14/07.17 07.93/07.96 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5543 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)