May 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.78 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.86 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.71 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/06/15) 41.25/42.75 07.39/07.66 07.58/07.85 2M(21/07/15) 78.50/80.25 07.38/07.54 07.61/07.78 3M(21/08/15) 118.25/120.25 07.37/07.49 07.66/07.78 6M(23/11/15) 236.25/238.25 07.28/07.34 07.72/07.78 1Y(23/05/16) 453.75/455.75 07.07/07.10 07.86/07.89 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6868 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.