May 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.73 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.70 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/06/15) 40.00/41.75 07.37/07.70 07.56/07.89 2M(22/07/15) 78.50/80.25 07.35/07.52 07.59/07.76 3M(24/08/15) 120.50/122.25 07.33/07.43 07.62/07.73 6M(23/11/15) 234.00/236.00 07.23/07.29 07.67/07.73 1Y(23/05/16) 451.25/453.25 07.03/07.06 07.83/07.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8655 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)