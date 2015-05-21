May 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.73 percent on Thursday compared with 7.73 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.67 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/06/15) 40.50/42.00 07.49/07.76 07.67/07.95 2M(27/07/15) 80.00/81.75 07.39/07.56 07.63/07.79 3M(26/08/15) 117.75/119.75 07.33/07.46 07.62/07.75 6M(27/11/15) 233.25/235.25 07.22/07.29 07.66/07.73 1Y(26/05/16) 449.00/451.00 07.03/07.06 07.83/07.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7000 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)