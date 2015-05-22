May 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.76 percent on Friday compared with 7.73 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.64 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/06/15) 40.25/41.75 07.45/07.73 07.64/07.92 2M(27/07/15) 79.75/81.50 07.39/07.55 07.62/07.79 3M(26/08/15) 118.25/120.00 07.38/07.49 07.67/07.78 6M(27/11/15) 233.75/236.00 07.25/07.32 07.69/07.76 1Y(26/05/16) 451.25/453.25 07.08/07.11 07.88/07.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5728 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)