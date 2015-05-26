May 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.68 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.69 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/06/15) 41.00/42.50 07.32/07.59 07.51/07.78 2M(28/07/15) 78.25/79.75 07.33/07.47 07.57/07.72 3M(28/08/15) 117.25/119.00 07.29/07.39 07.58/07.69 6M(30/11/15) 233.25/235.25 07.17/07.23 07.62/07.68 1Y(31/05/16) 452.00/454.00 07.00/07.03 07.82/07.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8450 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)