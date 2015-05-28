May 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.54 percent on Thursday compared with 7.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.60 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(01/07/15) 37.50/39.00 07.14/07.43 07.33/07.61 2M(03/08/15) 79.50/81.00 07.21/07.34 07.45/07.58 3M(01/09/15) 115.75/117.75 07.19/07.31 07.48/07.60 6M(01/12/15) 225.25/227.25 07.03/07.09 07.47/07.54 1Y(01/06/16) 439.25/441.50 06.86/06.89 07.67/07.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.9010 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)