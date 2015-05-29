May 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.55 percent on
Friday compared with 7.54 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.70 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(02/07/15) 37.50/39.00 07.16/07.44 07.34/07.63
2M(03/08/15) 78.00/79.50 07.20/07.34 07.44/07.58
3M(02/09/15) 115.25/117.25 07.17/07.30 07.46/07.59
6M(02/12/15) 225.00/227.00 07.04/07.10 07.48/07.55
1Y(02/06/16) 439.25/441.25 06.87/06.90 07.68/07.71
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7615 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)