May 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.55 percent on Friday compared with 7.54 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.70 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/07/15) 37.50/39.00 07.16/07.44 07.34/07.63 2M(03/08/15) 78.00/79.50 07.20/07.34 07.44/07.58 3M(02/09/15) 115.25/117.25 07.17/07.30 07.46/07.59 6M(02/12/15) 225.00/227.00 07.04/07.10 07.48/07.55 1Y(02/06/16) 439.25/441.25 06.87/06.90 07.68/07.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7615 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)