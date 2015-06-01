Jun 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.62 percent on Monday compared with 7.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.79 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/07/15) 41.75/43.00 07.26/07.48 07.45/07.66 2M(03/08/15) 77.00/78.75 07.24/07.41 07.49/07.65 3M(03/09/15) 115.75/117.75 07.22/07.34 07.51/07.64 6M(03/12/15) 226.75/228.75 07.11/07.17 07.55/07.62 1Y(03/06/16) 443.50/445.50 06.95/06.98 07.76/07.80 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6083 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)