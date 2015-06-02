Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.61 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.77 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/07/15) 40.25/41.75 07.19/07.46 07.38/07.65 2M(04/08/15) 77.00/78.75 07.22/07.38 07.46/07.62 3M(04/09/15) 115.75/117.50 07.19/07.30 07.48/07.59 6M(04/12/15) 227.25/229.25 07.10/07.16 07.54/07.61 1Y(06/06/16) 447.00/449.00 06.95/06.98 07.76/07.79 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8330 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)