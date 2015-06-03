Jun 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.62 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.15 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/07/15) 38.50/40.00 07.10/07.38 07.29/07.56 2M(05/08/15) 76.50/78.00 07.17/07.31 07.41/07.55 3M(08/09/15) 119.25/121.00 07.18/07.28 07.46/07.57 6M(07/12/15) 230.25/232.25 07.11/07.18 07.56/07.62 1Y(06/06/16) 450.00/452.00 07.01/07.04 07.82/07.85 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8515 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)