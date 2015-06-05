Jun 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.62 percent on Friday compared with 7.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.11 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/07/15) 37.00/38.75 07.05/07.38 07.23/07.57 2M(10/08/15) 77.25/79.00 07.12/07.28 07.36/07.52 3M(09/09/15) 115.00/116.75 07.14/07.25 07.43/07.54 6M(09/12/15) 228.00/230.00 07.12/07.18 07.56/07.62 1Y(09/06/16) 449.50/451.25 07.02/07.04 07.83/07.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8955 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)