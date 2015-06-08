Jun 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.59 percent on Monday compared with 7.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.22 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/07/15) 37.50/38.75 07.12/07.35 07.31/07.54 2M(10/08/15) 76.00/78.00 07.09/07.28 07.33/07.52 3M(10/09/15) 115.00/117.00 07.12/07.24 07.41/07.53 6M(10/12/15) 227.25/229.25 07.07/07.13 07.53/07.59 1Y(10/06/16) 448.50/450.50 06.98/07.01 07.81/07.85 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1100 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)