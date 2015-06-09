Jun 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.60 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.59 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.25 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/07/15) 40.00/41.50 07.14/07.40 07.33/07.59 2M(11/08/15) 76.00/77.75 07.11/07.28 07.35/07.52 3M(11/09/15) 114.50/116.50 07.11/07.23 07.40/07.52 6M(11/12/15) 226.50/228.75 07.07/07.14 07.53/07.60 1Y(13/06/16) 449.25/451.50 06.97/07.00 07.80/07.84 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.9360 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)