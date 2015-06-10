Jun 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.64 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.60 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.38 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/07/15) 38.75/40.00 07.14/07.37 07.33/07.56 2M(12/08/15) 76.00/78.00 07.12/07.31 07.36/07.55 3M(14/09/15) 117.25/119.25 07.13/07.25 07.42/07.55 6M(14/12/15) 230.50/232.50 07.12/07.18 07.58/07.64 1Y(13/06/16) 451.00/453.00 07.02/07.05 07.87/07.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8849 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)