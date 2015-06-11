Jun 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.66 percent on Thursday compared with 7.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.44 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/07/15) 37.25/39.00 07.09/07.43 07.28/07.62 2M(17/08/15) 78.75/80.50 07.14/07.30 07.38/07.54 3M(15/09/15) 115.25/117.00 07.16/07.27 07.45/07.56 6M(15/12/15) 228.50/230.50 07.13/07.20 07.60/07.66 1Y(15/06/16) 452.00/454.00 07.06/07.09 07.91/07.94 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8910 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)