Jun 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.56 percent on Monday compared with 7.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.31 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/07/15) 37.25/38.75 07.07/07.36 07.26/07.55 2M(17/08/15) 75.75/77.50 07.07/07.24 07.31/07.48 3M(18/09/15) 115.75/117.50 07.09/07.20 07.38/07.49 6M(17/12/15) 225.75/227.75 07.03/07.09 07.50/07.56 1Y(17/06/16) 445.50/447.50 06.93/06.96 07.79/07.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0868 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)