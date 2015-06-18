Jun 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on Thursday compared with 7.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.20 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/07/15) 37.25/38.75 07.10/07.38 07.29/07.57 2M(24/08/15) 79.00/80.75 07.17/07.33 07.41/07.57 3M(22/09/15) 115.50/117.50 07.18/07.30 07.47/07.59 6M(22/12/15) 228.25/230.50 07.13/07.20 07.60/07.67 1Y(22/06/16) 451.50/453.50 07.05/07.08 07.88/07.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8495 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)