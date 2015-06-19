Jun 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.63 percent on Friday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.19 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/07/15) 37.00/38.50 07.05/07.34 07.24/07.53 2M(24/08/15) 77.25/79.00 07.13/07.29 07.37/07.53 3M(23/09/15) 115.00/116.75 07.15/07.26 07.44/07.55 6M(23/12/15) 227.00/229.25 07.09/07.16 07.56/07.63 1Y(23/06/16) 449.50/451.75 07.02/07.06 07.86/07.89 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8195 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)