Jun 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.63 percent on
Friday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.19 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(23/07/15) 37.00/38.50 07.05/07.34 07.24/07.53
2M(24/08/15) 77.25/79.00 07.13/07.29 07.37/07.53
3M(23/09/15) 115.00/116.75 07.15/07.26 07.44/07.55
6M(23/12/15) 227.00/229.25 07.09/07.16 07.56/07.63
1Y(23/06/16) 449.50/451.75 07.02/07.06 07.86/07.89
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8195 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)