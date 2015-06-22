Jun 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.69 percent on Monday compared with 7.63 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.29 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/07/15) 37.00/38.50 07.09/07.38 07.28/07.57 2M(24/08/15) 76.00/77.75 07.16/07.33 07.40/07.57 3M(24/09/15) 115.00/116.75 07.18/07.29 07.48/07.58 6M(28/12/15) 233.00/235.00 07.16/07.22 07.63/07.69 1Y(24/06/16) 453.25/455.25 07.12/07.15 07.95/07.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5098 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)