Jun 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.65 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.26 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/07/15) 39.50/40.75 07.08/07.30 07.27/07.49 2M(25/08/15) 75.75/77.50 07.12/07.29 07.36/07.53 3M(28/09/15) 118.50/120.25 07.15/07.26 07.44/07.55 6M(28/12/15) 231.00/233.00 07.12/07.18 07.59/07.65 1Y(27/06/16) 455.00/457.00 07.09/07.12 07.93/07.96 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6406 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)