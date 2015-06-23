Jun 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.65 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.69 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.26 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(27/07/15) 39.50/40.75 07.08/07.30 07.27/07.49
2M(25/08/15) 75.75/77.50 07.12/07.29 07.36/07.53
3M(28/09/15) 118.50/120.25 07.15/07.26 07.44/07.55
6M(28/12/15) 231.00/233.00 07.12/07.18 07.59/07.65
1Y(27/06/16) 455.00/457.00 07.09/07.12 07.93/07.96
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6406 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)