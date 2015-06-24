Jun 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.69 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.19 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/07/15) 38.25/40.00 07.07/07.40 07.26/07.59 2M(26/08/15) 76.00/77.75 07.14/07.31 07.38/07.55 3M(28/09/15) 117.75/119.50 07.18/07.29 07.47/07.58 6M(28/12/15) 231.00/233.00 07.16/07.22 07.63/07.69 1Y(27/06/16) 456.75/458.75 07.14/07.17 07.98/08.01 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6600 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)