Jun 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.68 percent on Thursday compared with 7.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.13 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/07/15) 37.00/38.50 07.08/07.36 07.27/07.55 2M(31/08/15) 78.50/80.25 07.15/07.31 07.39/07.55 3M(29/09/15) 115.25/117.00 07.19/07.30 07.48/07.59 6M(29/12/15) 228.00/230.00 07.15/07.21 07.62/07.68 1Y(29/06/16) 454.25/456.25 07.12/07.15 07.96/07.99 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6121 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)