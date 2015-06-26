BRIEF-Andhra Bank to consider raising equity via QIP
* Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on Friday compared with 7.68 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.07 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/07/15) 38.00/39.75 07.03/07.36 07.22/07.55 2M(31/08/15) 77.00/78.75 07.13/07.29 07.37/07.53 3M(30/09/15) 114.75/116.75 07.16/07.28 07.45/07.57 6M(31/12/15) 228.75/230.75 07.13/07.20 07.60/07.67 1Y(30/06/16) 454.00/456.00 07.12/07.15 07.96/07.99 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6042 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (May 11) 1000 02.75/04.00 00.50/01.00 02.25/03.00 03.89% 02.83% 04.24% ---------------------------------