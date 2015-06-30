Jun 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.65 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.59 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.33 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/08/15) 39.25/40.75 07.02/07.29 07.21/07.48 2M(02/09/15) 77.00/78.75 07.11/07.27 07.35/07.51 3M(05/10/15) 118.50/120.25 07.14/07.25 07.43/07.54 6M(04/01/16) 231.25/233.25 07.12/07.18 07.59/07.65 1Y(06/07/16) 456.50/458.50 07.06/07.09 07.90/07.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7549 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)