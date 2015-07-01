Jul 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.66 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.18 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/08/15) 38.00/39.50 07.03/07.31 07.22/07.50 2M(03/09/15) 76.75/78.50 07.10/07.26 07.34/07.50 3M(05/10/15) 117.00/119.00 07.14/07.26 07.43/07.56 6M(04/01/16) 229.75/231.75 07.12/07.19 07.60/07.66 1Y(06/07/16) 455.75/457.75 07.09/07.12 07.93/07.96 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6223 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)