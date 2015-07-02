Jul 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.70 percent on Thursday compared with 7.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.14 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/08/15) 38.00/39.75 07.04/07.36 07.23/07.55 2M(08/09/15) 80.00/81.75 07.18/07.33 07.42/07.57 3M(06/10/15) 115.50/117.25 07.21/07.32 07.50/07.61 6M(06/01/16) 229.50/231.50 07.16/07.22 07.64/07.70 1Y(06/07/16) 452.00/454.00 07.09/07.12 07.95/07.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5705 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)