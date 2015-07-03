Jul 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.60 percent on Friday compared with 7.70 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.12 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/08/15) 37.50/39.00 06.96/07.24 07.16/07.44 2M(08/09/15) 77.75/79.50 07.11/07.27 07.34/07.50 3M(07/10/15) 113.75/115.75 07.12/07.24 07.41/07.54 6M(07/01/16) 225.75/227.75 07.06/07.13 07.53/07.60 1Y(07/07/16) 445.00/447.00 07.00/07.03 07.84/07.87 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3963 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)