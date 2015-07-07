Jul 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.63 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.57 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.25 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/08/15) 38.75/40.25 06.97/07.24 07.17/07.44 2M(09/09/15) 76.50/78.00 07.11/07.25 07.35/07.49 3M(09/10/15) 113.75/115.75 07.12/07.25 07.41/07.54 6M(11/01/16) 229.00/231.25 07.09/07.16 07.56/07.63 1Y(11/07/16) 450.00/452.25 07.04/07.08 07.87/07.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3749 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)