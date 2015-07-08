Jul 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.61 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.63 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.27 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(10/08/15) 38.00/39.50 07.04/07.32 07.23/07.51
2M(10/09/15) 76.75/78.50 07.11/07.27 07.35/07.51
3M(13/10/15) 118.25/120.00 07.15/07.25 07.44/07.55
6M(11/01/16) 228.00/230.25 07.08/07.15 07.54/07.61
1Y(11/07/16) 447.00/449.25 06.99/07.03 07.81/07.84
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5690 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
