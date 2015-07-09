Jul 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.66 percent on Thursday compared with 7.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.25 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/08/15) 38.25/39.50 07.09/07.32 07.28/07.51 2M(14/09/15) 78.50/80.00 07.16/07.30 07.40/07.54 3M(13/10/15) 115.00/116.75 07.18/07.29 07.48/07.59 6M(13/01/16) 228.00/230.00 07.12/07.18 07.59/07.66 1Y(13/07/16) 448.00/450.00 07.04/07.07 07.85/07.88 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5065 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)