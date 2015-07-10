Jul 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.68 percent on Friday compared with 7.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.24 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/08/15) 37.75/39.25 07.01/07.29 07.20/07.48 2M(14/09/15) 76.75/78.50 07.13/07.29 07.37/07.54 3M(14/10/15) 114.50/116.50 07.17/07.29 07.46/07.59 6M(14/01/16) 228.25/230.25 07.14/07.21 07.62/07.68 1Y(14/07/16) 449.50/451.50 07.07/07.10 07.90/07.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3793 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)