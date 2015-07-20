Jul 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.75 percent on Monday compared with 7.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.21 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/08/15) 40.25/41.75 07.01/07.27 07.20/07.46 2M(22/09/15) 76.75/78.25 07.11/07.25 07.36/07.50 3M(23/10/15) 116.00/118.00 07.16/07.29 07.47/07.59 6M(22/01/16) 230.50/232.50 07.19/07.26 07.68/07.75 1Y(22/07/16) 456.25/458.25 07.16/07.19 08.02/08.06 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5510 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)