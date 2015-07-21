Jul 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.72 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.75 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.25 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/08/15) 39.00/40.50 06.99/07.26 07.18/07.45 2M(23/09/15) 77.00/78.50 07.12/07.26 07.37/07.51 3M(23/10/15) 114.75/116.75 07.15/07.28 07.46/07.58 6M(25/01/16) 232.25/234.25 07.16/07.22 07.65/07.72 1Y(25/07/16) 456.00/458.00 07.11/07.14 07.98/08.01 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6506 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)