Jul 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.74 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.72 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.25 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/08/15) 38.00/39.50 07.04/07.32 07.23/07.51 2M(24/09/15) 77.00/78.75 07.14/07.30 07.38/07.54 3M(26/10/15) 117.50/119.25 07.18/07.29 07.48/07.59 6M(25/01/16) 231.25/233.25 07.18/07.24 07.67/07.74 1Y(25/07/16) 455.25/457.25 07.13/07.16 08.00/08.03 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5283 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)