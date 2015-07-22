Jul 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.74 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.72 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.25 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(24/08/15) 38.00/39.50 07.04/07.32 07.23/07.51
2M(24/09/15) 77.00/78.75 07.14/07.30 07.38/07.54
3M(26/10/15) 117.50/119.25 07.18/07.29 07.48/07.59
6M(25/01/16) 231.25/233.25 07.18/07.24 07.67/07.74
1Y(25/07/16) 455.25/457.25 07.13/07.16 08.00/08.03
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5283 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
