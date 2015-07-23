Jul 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.72 percent on Thursday compared with 7.74 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.20 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/08/15) 37.75/39.25 06.98/07.25 07.17/07.45 2M(28/09/15) 78.00/79.75 07.09/07.25 07.34/07.50 3M(27/10/15) 114.50/116.25 07.13/07.24 07.43/07.54 6M(27/01/16) 230.00/232.00 07.16/07.22 07.65/07.72 1Y(27/07/16) 454.50/456.50 07.11/07.15 07.99/08.02 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7138 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)