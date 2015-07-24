Jul 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.70 percent on Friday compared with 7.72 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.20 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/08/15) 38.00/39.50 07.00/07.28 07.20/07.47 2M(28/09/15) 76.75/78.50 07.07/07.23 07.32/07.48 3M(28/10/15) 114.50/116.50 07.11/07.23 07.41/07.54 6M(28/01/16) 230.00/232.00 07.14/07.20 07.63/07.70 1Y(28/07/16) 455.00/457.00 07.10/07.13 07.98/08.01 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8916 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)