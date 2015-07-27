Jul 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.68 percent on Monday compared with 7.70 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.16 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/08/15) 40.50/42.00 07.00/07.26 07.19/07.45 2M(29/09/15) 76.75/78.50 07.06/07.22 07.31/07.47 3M(29/10/15) 114.50/116.50 07.10/07.22 07.40/07.53 6M(29/01/16) 229.75/231.75 07.12/07.18 07.61/07.68 1Y(29/07/16) 455.00/457.00 07.09/07.12 07.96/07.99 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0028 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)