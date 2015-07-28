Jul 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.66 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.68 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.09 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/08/15) 39.25/40.75 06.99/07.26 07.19/07.45 2M(30/09/15) 76.50/78.25 07.03/07.19 07.28/07.45 3M(30/10/15) 114.25/116.00 07.08/07.19 07.39/07.49 6M(29/01/16) 228.00/230.00 07.10/07.16 07.60/07.66 1Y(29/07/16) 453.00/455.00 07.08/07.11 07.95/07.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0270 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)