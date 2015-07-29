Jul 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.65 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.15 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/08/15) 37.75/39.00 06.96/07.19 07.15/07.38 2M(30/09/15) 75.00/76.75 07.02/07.19 07.27/07.44 3M(30/10/15) 112.50/114.50 07.06/07.19 07.37/07.49 6M(29/01/16) 225.75/227.75 07.09/07.15 07.58/07.65 1Y(29/07/16) 452.00/454.00 07.09/07.13 07.96/07.99 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8943 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)