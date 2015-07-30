Jul 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.61 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.65 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.23 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(03/09/15) 37.25/38.75 06.85/07.13 07.04/07.32
2M(05/10/15) 77.00/78.75 06.97/07.13 07.22/07.38
3M(03/11/15) 113.25/115.00 07.02/07.13 07.33/07.44
6M(03/02/16) 227.25/229.25 07.04/07.10 07.55/07.61
1Y(03/08/16) 451.50/453.50 07.03/07.07 07.92/07.95
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0061 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)