Jul 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.61 percent on Thursday compared with 7.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.23 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/09/15) 37.25/38.75 06.85/07.13 07.04/07.32 2M(05/10/15) 77.00/78.75 06.97/07.13 07.22/07.38 3M(03/11/15) 113.25/115.00 07.02/07.13 07.33/07.44 6M(03/02/16) 227.25/229.25 07.04/07.10 07.55/07.61 1Y(03/08/16) 451.50/453.50 07.03/07.07 07.92/07.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0061 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)