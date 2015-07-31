Jul 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.60 percent on Friday compared with 7.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.21 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/09/15) 37.50/39.00 06.90/07.17 07.09/07.37 2M(05/10/15) 75.75/77.25 06.97/07.11 07.22/07.36 3M(04/11/15) 112.75/114.75 06.99/07.11 07.31/07.43 6M(04/02/16) 226.50/228.50 07.02/07.08 07.53/07.60 1Y(04/08/16) 450.00/452.00 07.01/07.04 07.91/07.94 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0054 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)